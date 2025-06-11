Scott Kingery News: Sitting after three straight starts

Kingery is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Luis Rengifo will shift over from third base to second base Wednesday, but Kingery covered the keystone in each of the Angels' previous three contests and could serve as the primary option at the position until one of Yoan Moncada (knee) or Chris Taylor (hand) returns from the injured list. Since getting a call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 28, Kingery has gone 2-for-16 with a double, a walk and a run over six games with the Angels.