Sean Burke News: Lights out in bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Burke didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The only damage against Burke came in the second inning, when Andy Pages clubbed a solo homer. Wednesday's outing continued a stellar stretch of play for the 25-year-old pitcher, who's allowed just two earned runs in his last three starts (16.1 innings) to go along with a 19:5 K:BB. His season-long ERA is down to 4.03 across 87 innings. He's lined up to face the Blue Jays early next week.

Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox
