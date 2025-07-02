Sean Burke News: Lights out in bulk relief

Burke didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The only damage against Burke came in the second inning, when Andy Pages clubbed a solo homer. Wednesday's outing continued a stellar stretch of play for the 25-year-old pitcher, who's allowed just two earned runs in his last three starts (16.1 innings) to go along with a 19:5 K:BB. His season-long ERA is down to 4.03 across 87 innings. He's lined up to face the Blue Jays early next week.