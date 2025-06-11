Sean Burke News: Rocked by Astros

Burke (3-7) took the loss against Houston on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings.

Burke fell behind quickly, giving up three runs in the first frame (two of which came on a Christian Walker homer). Things didn't get much better for the right-hander from there, and he ended up surrendering a career-worst seven runs in the defeat. It was a sharp downturn after Burke rolled off a quality start in each of his previous three appearances entering Wednesday and gave up just five runs with a 17:5 K:BB over 19 frames during that span. He'll look to get back on track in what's projected to be a home start against St. Louis his next time out.