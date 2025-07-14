Sean Episcope Injury: Taken by Milwaukee

The Brewers have selected Episcope with the 155th overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A righty from Princeton, Episcope had internal brace surgery this May, so he won't make his pro debut until sometime next summer. He logged a 3.15 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB in 20 innings before suffering the injury this spring. Episcope doesn't have a great changeup, but he has two good breaking balls and a chance for a plus fastball, so this is a high-upside draft and stash by the Brewers.