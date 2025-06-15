Sean Hjelle News: Does fine as spot starter

Hjelle allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Facing a top-tier offense on short notice after the Giants traded Sunday's projected starter, Kyle Harrison, to the Red Sox just before game time, Hjelle put in a fine performance. He allowed a sacrifice fly to Andy Pages in the first inning and a solo home run to Tommy Edman in the second, but the Giants got him off the hook with three runs in the fourth. Over 7.2 innings this season, Hjelle has allowed four runs while adding a 6:5 K:BB. This was his longest outing in the majors this season at 54 pitches (33 strikes), so it's unclear if he'll be stretched out as a starter -- he hasn't filled that role in the minors since 2023, instead functioning as a multi-inning reliever. Assuming Justin Verlander (pectoral) is good to go in the coming week, there may not be an opening in the Giants' rotation anyway.