Sean Hjelle News: Drawing last-minute start

Hjelle will draw the start Sunday night against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hjelle will take the mound in place of expected starter Kyle Harrison, who was traded to the Red Sox in a deal that brought perennial All-Star infielder Rafael Devers to San Francisco. Hjelle has posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with one strikeout over four innings in three appearances out of the bullpen this season, and he likely won't remain in the game long enough to potentially qualify for a win.