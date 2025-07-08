Sean Manaea Injury: Could work in bulk relief Sunday

Manaea (elbow/oblique) will likely piggyback Clay Holmes during Sunday's game against the Royals, provided that all goes well in Manaea's final rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Binghamton, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Puma relays that Holmes will likely start the Mets' final game of the first half, with Manaea following him in what would be his season debut. Manaea initially went on the injured list at the beginning of the season due to an oblique strain, but more recently he's dealt with loose bodies in his pitching elbow. The southpaw went three innings and threw 60 pitches in his most recent rehab outing for Binghamton last Wednesday and should get stretched out a bit more in Tuesday's start.