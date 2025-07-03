Sean Manaea Injury: Making another rehab start

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Manaea (elbow/oblique) will make one more rehab start Tuesday, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

If things go well Tuesday, the Mets would like Manaea to make his season debut for them July 13 against the Royals in the final game of the first half. The left-hander went three innings and threw 60 pitches Wednesday with Double-A Binghamton in his last rehab outing. Manaea initially went on the injured list with an oblique injury, but more recently he's dealt with loose bodies in his pitching elbow.