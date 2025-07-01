Sean Manaea Injury: Making rehab start Tuesday

Manaea (oblique/elbow) will resume a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Manaea was given a cortisone shot one week ago after being diagnosed with a loose body in his pitching elbow and has been cleared to return to game action. It could be the final rehab start he makes before rejoining the Mets' rotation next week. Manaea initially went on the injured list prior to Opening Day due to an oblique strain.