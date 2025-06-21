Sean Manaea Injury: Sharp in Friday's rehab outing
Manaea (oblique) struck out seven over 5.1 innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, allowing one run on two hits without walking a batter.
In his first rehab appearance for Syracuse, Manaea piggybacked starter Brandon Sproat and got stretched out to 62 pitches (45 strikes). The performance was a marked improvement on Manaea's first few rehab starts at High-A, when he gave up seven runs in 6.2 innings with an 8:3 K:BB for Brooklyn. The 33-year-old southpaw will likely need at least one more rehab outing to push his workload a little higher, but he appears on track to make his season debut with the Mets at the beginning of July.
