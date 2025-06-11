Sean Manaea Injury: Sharper in second rehab start

Manaea (oblique) struck out four while giving up two hits and a walk over 2.2 scoreless innings for High-A Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The veteran southpaw built up to 46 pitches (31 strikes) in his second start for the Cyclones, and he's put together a 6:1 K:BB through 4.1 innings for Brooklyn to begin his rehab stint. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Manaea is set for at least three more rehab starts before the Mets will consider activating him from the injured list, a timeline which could have him joining the big-league rotation as soon as July 1 against the Brewers.