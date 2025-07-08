Menu
Sean Manaea Injury: Would piggyback Holmes on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Manaea (elbow) will likely piggyback Clay Holmes on Sunday in Kansas City, provided that all goes well in Manaea's final rehab start Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It's expected that Holmes would start the final game of the first half, with Manaea following him in what would be his season debut. Manaea initially went on the injured list at the beginning of the season due to an oblique injury, but more recently he's dealt with loose bodies in his pitching elbow. The southpaw went three innings and threw 60 pitches in his last rehab outing and should get stretched out a bit more in Tuesday's start.

