Sean Manaea News: Activated for season debut

Manaea (elbow/oblique) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and is expected to work as a bulk reliever Sunday against the Royals.

The left-hander is making his 2025 MLB debut in the final game of the first half, and he is poised to pitch behind Clay Holmes in Kansas City. Manaea threw 73 pitches over 3.2 innings during his final rehab outing and shouldn't face significant workload restrictions, though he could have a suppressed pitch count Sunday as a result of his role. The 33-year-old had a 3.47 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 184:63 K:BB over 181.2 regular-season innings for the Mets last year and should work as a traditional starter after the All-Star break.