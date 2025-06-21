Sean Reynolds News: Moved to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Reynolds to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Bryan Hoeing (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Reynolds posted a 4.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings with the Padres, though he did not give up a run in nine of his last 10 outings. He should get another call to the majors this season should the Padres need depth out of the bullpen.