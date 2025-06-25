Sean Reynolds News: Summoned to big club

The Padres recalled Reynolds from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

San Diego placed starter Ryan Bergert (forearm) on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Reynolds. Bergert tossed just three innings before leaving Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Nationals after being struck on the forearm by a comebacker, so Reynolds will offer the Padres a fresh relief arm for Wednesday's series finale after San Diego needed four relievers to cover the final six frames of Tuesday's contest. Reynolds has delivered a 4.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 21.2 innings at the big-league level this season.