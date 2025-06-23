Sean Sullivan News: Struggling early on at Triple-A

Sullivan owns a 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB in 7.2 innings over his three appearances since being promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 10.

Sullivan opened the season on Double-A Altoona's injured list while he recovered from an elbow injury that cropped up in spring training, but he was cleared to make his 2025 Eastern League debut in early May after completing a six-appearance rehab assignment between Single-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro. After turning in a 1.15 WHIP, 0.70 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB in 15.2 innings over seven appearances with Altoona, the 24-year-old earned the move up to Triple-A.