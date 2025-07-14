Sean Youngerman News: Plucked by Philly

The Phillies selected Youngerman with the 131st pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander worked as both a starter and reliever for Oklahoma State, and he pitched well in both roles with a 2.08 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 59:8 K:BB over 59 innings. Youngerman can touch 96 mph with his fastball but will need to improve the command of his secondary offerings, particularly his slider.