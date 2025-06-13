Seaver King News: Finding footing at Double-A

King has gone 9-for-38 (.237) with only one extra-base hit, a home run, in nine games since getting a promotion to Double-A Harrisburg.

Prior to getting bumped up to Harrisburg, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft had been slashing .329/.351/.452 over his last 18 games for High-A Wilmington with an 11.4 percent strikeout rate, a massive improvement on the 28.7 percent K rate he posted in his first 27 contests this season. King's 19.5 percent rate so far at Double-A is a step back, but it's still a solid number for a prospect whose primary selling points as a dynasty asset are his hit tool, speed and potential defensive versatility.