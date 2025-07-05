Seiya Suzuki News: Goes deep in rout

Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-3 win over the Cardinals.

Suzuki was overshadowed a bit by Pete Crow-Armstrong, who had two home runs in the game, as well as Michael Busch, who went deep three times. However, the former still managed to provide some fireworks of his own, and he's now up to 24 long balls, which leads the team and is good for sixth in the majors. Suzuki has gone deep six times over his last 12 games, during which time he also has a robust 1.115 OPS.