Seiya Suzuki News: Homers twice in loss

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 14-6 loss to the Mariners.

Suzuki registered his fourth multi-homer game of the season and second already this month, but it wasn't enough as Chicago's pitching staff struggled badly Sunday. The outfielder is now up to 20 long balls this year, which is the third straight season he's reached that plateau. Suzuki's power surge also has him in the top 10 in the majors for home runs, giving him plenty of fantasy appeal so far in 2025.