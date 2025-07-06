Seiya Suzuki News: Reaches 25-homer mark

Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Cardinals.

Suzuki continues to extend his career high in homers -- he's now at 25 on the year after his seventh blast in the last 14 games. The 30-year-old also contributed an RBI double in the Cubs' five-run rally in the third inning. Suzuki is up to a .263/.319/.561 slash line, 77 RBI, 48 runs scored, 22 doubles, three triples and two stolen bases over 86 contests as he enjoys a career year in the power categories.