Seranthony Dominguez Injury: Nursing sore back

Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Dominguez hasn't been available out of the bullpen for the Orioles' last two games due to a sore back, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Per Brendan Mortensen of MASNSports.com, Mansolino said Dominguez reported the injury after he "slept funny," but the skipper is hopeful that the reliever will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale in Atlanta. Dominguez has been a key part of the bridge to closer Felix Bautista this season, collecting 13 holds, one save and two wins while pitching to a 3.15 ERA over 34.1 innings.