Seranthony Dominguez Injury: Returns for second save

Dominguez (back) earned the save Sunday against Atlanta, allowing one run on two hits in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Dominguez, who was unavailable in the O's last two games, was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning Sunday after Felix Bautista pitched consecutive days. It didn't come easily for Dominguez -- the right-hander gave up a one-out homer to Sean Murphy before Ozzie Albies singled to put the tying run on base. However, the right-hander would settle in and set down the next two Atlanta batters to close out his second save this season. The 30-year-old Dominguez has posted a 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 47:20 K:BB across 35.1 innings this year while working primarily in a setup role.