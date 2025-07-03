Sergio Alcantara News: Has contract selected
Alcantara had his contract selected by the Giants on Thursday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Alcantara inked a minor-league deal with the Giants this offseason and has struggled to a .206/.319/.252 line across 256 plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento. Despite the underwhelming line, he'll get his first chance in the majors since the 2022 season.
