Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Sergio Alcantara headshot

Sergio Alcantara News: Has contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Alcantara had his contract selected by the Giants on Thursday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Alcantara inked a minor-league deal with the Giants this offseason and has struggled to a .206/.319/.252 line across 256 plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento. Despite the underwhelming line, he'll get his first chance in the majors since the 2022 season.

Sergio Alcantara
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now