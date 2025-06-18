Seth Halvorsen News: Locks down fifth save

Halvorsen picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Nationals, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Halvorsen has converted the Rockies' last two save opportunities. He's turned in four consecutive scoreless innings, striking out five while allowing just one hit in that span. Overall, Halvorsen's logged five saves while posting a 4.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across 29.2 innings this season.