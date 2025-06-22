Menu
Seth Halvorsen News: Secures sixth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Halvorsen allowed a hit in a scoreless inning and earned a save over Arizona on Sunday. He struck out one batter.

Halvorsen worked around a two-out double by Randal Grichuk to close out the 4-2 victory Sunday. It was Halvorsen's first appearance since blowing a save chance against the Nationals on Thursday. He's now converted six of his nine save opportunities while producing a 4.31 ERA and a 29:14 K:BB through 31.1 innings.

Seth Halvorsen
Colorado Rockies
