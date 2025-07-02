Menu
Seth Johnson headshot

Seth Johnson News: Sent back to Lehigh Valley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

The Phillies returned Johnson to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres.

Johnson pitched two shutout innings and struck out two batters during the first game of Wednesday's festivities, lowering his MLB ERA down to 2.25 through four frames. He'll head back to the minors now that his duties as the 27th man are complete, but he remains an option to return to Philadelphia down the line as a multi-inning reliever.

