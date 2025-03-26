Seth Martinez News: Loses roster spot

The Marlins designated Martinez for assignment Wednesday.

After being claimed off waivers from the Mariners on March 15, Martinez's stay on Miami's 40-man roster lasted less than two weeks with the Marlins swapping him out for right-hander Tyler Phillips, whom the team acquired from the Phillies on Wednesday. Martinez spent most of the 2024 season in the majors with Houston, serving in a middle-relief role while logging a 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB while collecting three wins, three holds and one save over 52.2 innings.