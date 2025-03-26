Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Seth Martinez headshot

Seth Martinez News: Loses roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

The Marlins designated Martinez for assignment Wednesday.

After being claimed off waivers from the Mariners on March 15, Martinez's stay on Miami's 40-man roster lasted less than two weeks with the Marlins swapping him out for right-hander Tyler Phillips, whom the team acquired from the Phillies on Wednesday. Martinez spent most of the 2024 season in the majors with Houston, serving in a middle-relief role while logging a 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB while collecting three wins, three holds and one save over 52.2 innings.

Seth Martinez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now