Shane Bieber Injury: One more live BP likely
Bieber (elbow) said Saturday that he will likely throw one more live batting practice before returning to game action, MLB.com reports.
Bieber had his rehab assignment paused a month ago over concerns about discomfort, which was later deemed by doctors to be normal. The right-hander's played catch, threw bullpen sessions and increased to live batting practice since receiving the favorable news from medical experts. Once the rehab assignment restarts, a clearer return timeline should emerge.
