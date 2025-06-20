Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Shane Bieber headshot

Shane Bieber Injury: Playing catch again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 20, 2025 at 4:37am

Bieber (elbow) has resumed playing catch, MLB.com reports.

Bieber was given the good news that he could resume throwing, and playing catch is the first step toward getting back to the rehab assignment that began May 31. The assignment was paused when the right-hander felt soreness, but tests revealed it was merely normal discomfort. The next step should be a bullpen session before the Guardians restart the assignment.

Shane Bieber
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now