Shane Bieber Injury: Playing catch again
Bieber (elbow) has resumed playing catch, MLB.com reports.
Bieber was given the good news that he could resume throwing, and playing catch is the first step toward getting back to the rehab assignment that began May 31. The assignment was paused when the right-hander felt soreness, but tests revealed it was merely normal discomfort. The next step should be a bullpen session before the Guardians restart the assignment.
