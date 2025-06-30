Shane McClanahan Injury: Full-intensity bullpen on tap

McClanahan (triceps) is scheduled to throw a full-intensity bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

McClanahan was shut down briefly as he battles through a nerve issue in his pitching arm, but he received the go-ahead from Dr. Gregory J. Pearl on June 17 to resume throwing and will take another step in his progression Tuesday. The hope is that McClanahan will be ready to rejoin the Rays' rotation sometime in August, but he has numerous boxes to check before that can become a reality.