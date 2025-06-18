Shane McClanahan Injury: Good news from nerve specialist
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that McClanahan (triceps) received "very good" news from nerve specialist Dr. Gregory J. Pearl on Tuesday and should resume throwing off a mound "soon," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McClanahan was shut down briefly after not feeling 100 percent during a 10-12 pitch bullpen session June 7. He resumed flat-ground work Tuesday and the hope is that the lefty "got some good peace of mind" as a result of his meeting with Dr. Pearl, per Cash. Prior to the setback, McClanahan was tracking toward a season debut in late July. It's unclear what a revised timetable looks like, but it now seems unlikely he would be ready before August.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now