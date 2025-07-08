Shane McClanahan Injury: One inning in first rehab outing

McClanahan (triceps) threw one scoreless inning for the Florida Complex League Rays on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

McClanahan has had a long road to recovery from nerve irritation and Tuesday's outing represented a big step. It's not a surprise that he had a limited pitch count, but McClanahan should continue to ramp up. He is aiming for a return in August and should have his rehab assignment shifted to Triple-A Durham shortly, at which point more data regarding his velocity should become available.