Shane McClanahan headshot

Shane McClanahan Injury: One inning in first rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

McClanahan (triceps) threw one scoreless inning for the Florida Complex League Rays on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

McClanahan has had a long road to recovery from nerve irritation and Tuesday's outing represented a big step. It's not a surprise that he had a limited pitch count, but McClanahan should continue to ramp up. He is aiming for a return in August and should have his rehab assignment shifted to Triple-A Durham shortly, at which point more data regarding his velocity should become available.

Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays
