Shane McClanahan Injury: Resumes mound work
McClanahan (triceps) threw off a mound Wednesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
It appears to be his first time throwing off the bump since he was shut down for a bit earlier this month. McClanahan visited a nerve specialist following the brief shutdown period and that doctor gave the go-ahead to ramp things back up. There is no timetable for McClanahan's return to the Rays' rotation.
