Shane McClanahan Injury: Strikes out three in rehab start

McClanahan (triceps) struck out three batters and allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks over 1.2 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

After kicking off his rehab assignment Tuesday with a one-inning outing in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, McClanahan moved up to the Rays' top affiliate for his second outing. The 28-year-old southpaw needed 36 pitches just to record five outs, but he made use of all four of his offerings and averaged 94 miles per hour with his fastball. McClanahan will stick around with Durham and will likely make at least two more rehab starts before the Rays consider bringing him back from the 60-day injured list. He hasn't pitched in a game in the majors since Aug. 2, 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery later that year and then being shut down this spring due to left triceps nerve irritation.