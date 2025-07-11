Shane Smith News: Quick hook in no-decision

Smith didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up two runs on two hits over three innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Named to the AL All-Star team as the only representative for the White Sox, Smith got the hook after only 46 pitches (31 strikes) with the score tied 2-2, as per Jack Ankony of SI.com, the team is making it a priority to manage the rookie's workload. Both the runs off the right-hander came on second-inning solo shots by Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martinez, the first time all season that Smith has been taken deep multiple times in a start. Through his first 86.2 big-league innings, Smith sports a 4.26 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 81:37 K:BB -- the most he's ever worked in a professional season is 94.1 innings, which he tossed last year in the Brewers' system before being selected by the White Sox in this past winter's Rule 5 Draft.