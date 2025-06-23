Shane Smith News: Trounced in short outing

Smith (3-5) suffered the loss in Monday's game against Arizona, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks over two innings. He struck out two.

The Chicago right-hander labored through this 64-pitch appearance and surrendered five earned runs for the second consecutive start. Smith allowed the first two runs on a double by Josh Naylor in the first inning and then conceded a three-run homer to Pavin Smith in the second. Before this string of five-run outings, Smith sported an impressive 2.37 ERA, which has now bloated to 3.38 through 74.2 total innings. The 25-year-old currently lines up to make his next start against the Giants at home this weekend.