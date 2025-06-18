Shane Smith News: Worst defeat of season Tuesday

Smith (3-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out two in 4.1 innings.

Smith allowed a season-high in runs while also posting his lowest strikeout total of his rookie campaign Tuesday night. It was his first start this season allowing more than three earned runs. Despite not having his best stuff, Smith only allowed one extra-base hit, though he's now issued multiple walks in five straight starts. He'll look to bounce back this weekend in a road start versus the Blue Jays.