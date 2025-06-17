Shaun Anderson News: Back with Halos on MiLB deal
Anderson signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday.
Anderson elected free agency Saturday after begin DFA'd by the Angels, but he'll ultimately return to the team after testing the open market. The 30-year-old righty owns a 5.74 ERA and 1.66 WHIP through 42.1 innings at Triple-A Salt Lake and is unlikely to return to the majors before showing significant improvement.
