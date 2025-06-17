Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Shaun Anderson headshot

Shaun Anderson News: Back with Halos on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Anderson signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday.

Anderson elected free agency Saturday after begin DFA'd by the Angels, but he'll ultimately return to the team after testing the open market. The 30-year-old righty owns a 5.74 ERA and 1.66 WHIP through 42.1 innings at Triple-A Salt Lake and is unlikely to return to the majors before showing significant improvement.

Shaun Anderson
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now