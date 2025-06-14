Shaun Anderson News: Opts for free agency

Anderson cleared waivers Saturday and elected free agency.

The Angels launched Anderson off their 40-man roster Friday after he turned in a 7.59 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 10.2 innings with the big-league club. The 30-year-old righty will now look to free agency for his next opportunity, but with a career 6.20 ERA, he'll almost certainly have to settle for a minor-league deal.