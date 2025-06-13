Menu
Shawn Armstrong News: Kicking off bullpen game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Armstrong will start Friday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Armstrong will make his first start of 2025, though he's expected to throw just one or two innings before handing the ball off to another reliever as part of the Rangers' bullpen game. Armstrong hasn't pitched more than two innings in an appearance this season. He has a 3.33 ERA and a 29:13 K:BB over 27 innings this season.

Shawn Armstrong
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
