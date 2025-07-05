Shawn Armstrong News: Registers one-out save

Armstrong earned a save against the Padres on Saturday by retiring the only batter he faced.

Texas held a three-run lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning, and manager Bruce Bochy turned to top closer Robert Garcia to close things out. However, Garcia struggled, loading the bases with two outs. Bochy then turned to Armstrong, who got Xander Bogaerts to ground into a fielder's choice to end the game. The save was the third of the season for Armstrong, who notched his other two saves across a three-game span in mid-May. Garcia has been a bit shaky of late, but he's still the most likely reliever to get the call the next time a save situation arises.