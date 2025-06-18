Menu
Shawn Armstrong News: Starting bullpen game Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

June 19, 2025

Armstrong will start Thursday against the Royals in what's expected to be a bullpen game for the Rangers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers remain without a No. 5 starter while Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) is on the injured list, so Armstrong will be called upon to fill the gap again after he previously covered the first three innings of last Friday's win over the White Sox. Jacob Latz will be available on four days' rest and could be called upon to fill multiple innings once Armstrong exits the contest. The 34-year-old Armstrong has been enjoying a nice bounce-back campaign, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 30 innings.

