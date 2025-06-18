Shay Whitcomb News: Back in Houston

The Astros recalled Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Four days after being optioned to Triple-A, Whitcomb will rejoin the big-league roster to replace Brendan Rodgers, who landed on the IL with a strained oblique. Whitcomb appeared in four games and went 0-for-7 during his first stint with the Astros this season, and he'll likely remain a bench bat for the big club this time around.