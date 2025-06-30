Shay Whitcomb News: Call-up looming

The Astros are expected to recall Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Whitcomb is slated to fill Jeremy Pena's (rib) spot on the 26-man roster after Pena was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Though he's gone hitless in nine at-bats with the Astros this season, Whitcomb owns a .942 OPS with 19 home runs in 264 plate appearances with Sugar Land. He's played every position except catcher, pitcher and center field this season, but Whitcomb's clearest path to playing time will likely come at shortstop, designated hitter or left field.