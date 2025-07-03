Shay Whitcomb News: Pops first career homer

Whitcomb went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rockies.

Whitcomb was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, after Jeremy Pena (rib) was placed on the injured list. Whitcomb was in the lineup Wednesday as the designated hitter while slotting into the eighth spot in the lineup. He took advantage of the opportunity by slugging his first career home run in the second inning. Whitcomb looks to be in a reserve role, but he could continue to get sporadic looks at a combination of shortstop and designated hitter.