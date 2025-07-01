Shay Whitcomb News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Astros recalled Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He's absorbing the roster spot vacated by the injured Jeremy Pena (rib). Whitcomb is hitless in nine at-bats with the Astros this season but has put up a .942 OPS with 19 home runs in 264 plate appearances with Sugar Land. The 26-year-old could be mixed in at a few positions in Houston.