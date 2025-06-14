Shay Whitcomb News: Sent back to minors

Houston optioned Whitcomb to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Whitcomb had been summoned to the big club May 31 and went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts and no walks while up in the majors. He'll now return to Sugar Land, where he was a .956 OPS 18 homers, 38 RBI and six steals over 53 games this season. Whitcomb's demotion was part of a series of Astros roster moves Saturday -- Jacob Melton (ankle) landed on the 10-day injured list, both Cooper Hummel and Luis Guillorme were selected from Triple-A, and Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) was transferred to the 60-day IL.