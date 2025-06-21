Shea Langeliers Injury: Progressing in recovery
Langeliers (oblique) participated in batting practice Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Langeliers landed on the 10-day injured list in early June due to a left oblique strain, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to resume swinging a bat. Whether Langeliers will need to embark on a rehab assignment will largely depend on how his oblique reacts to increased work. He was slashing .237/.300/.430 with four steals, 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 230 plate appearances prior to his injury.
