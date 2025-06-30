Shea Langeliers News: Keys big first inning with homer

Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Monday's 6-4 win over the Rays.

Langeliers, playing in his first game since June 5 after an oblique injury, homered in his first at-bat back with two men on to give the Athletics an early 3-0 lead before they even took the field. As one of five players with 10 or more home runs on the team, his bat is a welcome addition back to the lineup. Another encouraging sign is that the 27-year-old put the ball in play every at-bat. Strikeouts have been an issue for the backstop, who's struck out at least once in 12 of his last 14 games, dating back to before his injury.